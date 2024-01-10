De Soi Now Available in Sprouts and Select Whole Foods Market Stores Regionally

Non-alcoholic apéritif brand De Soi (founded by Katy Perry and award-winning Master Distiller Morgan McLachlan) is now available at Whole Foods Market stores and Sprouts.

Whole Foods Market Stores: De Soi is available regionally in select stores across CA, CO, IL, MA, NH and WI. Specifically:

Très Rosé, and core offerings Champignon Dreams, Golden Hour and Purple Lune.

Sprouts: De Soi is be available in all locations in 23 states across the US, including California, Texas, and Florida. Specifically:

Golden Hour, Très Rosé and Purple Lune will be available in cans for $16.99.

These new partnerships are just the latest in De Soi’s retail expansion, having grown retail business 3.5x from 2022 to 2023 and launched in over 2,000 retail doors (and counting).

About De Soi

De Soi (pronounced de swa) is a line of sparkling non-alcoholic apéritifs created by Katy Perry and award-winning distiller Morgan McLachlan (AMASS). De Soi apéritifs effortlessly marry a passion for plants and better-for-you ingredients with big, bold flavors and feel-good adaptogens to help you create, relax and celebrate. De Soi spritzes are mindfully crafted with culinary botanicals like yuzu, lemongrass and rosemary, then mixed with mind-mellowing adaptogens like L-theanine, reishi mushroom and ashwagandha. The result is a not-too-sweet drink that’s truly fun to sip on while still allowing you to feel present and engaged. With four varieties including Très Rosé, Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams and Purple Lune, De Soi is available in ready-to-drink cans or 750ml bottles featuring packaging inspired by French New Wave cinema with a contemporary twist. The name De Soi is inspired by the French ethos of pleasure with restraint, originating from the phrase maîtrise de soi, meaning ‘self-control.’ De Soi, which loosely translates to of the self, encourages people to focus on their sense of agency and empowerment while enjoying moments of celebration.

For More Information:

https://drinkdesoi.com/