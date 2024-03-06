Download BevNET’s Natural Products Expo West 2024 Booth Planner

Next week, natural and organic product companies and manufacturers from around the world will convene at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA for Natural Products Expo West 2024. The annual event, produced by New Hope Network, is one of the largest and most important exhibitions for the natural and organic industry and an epicenter for new innovations, brands and products.

To help you navigate all of the beverage-related exhibitors at this year’s event, we’ve produced a printable Expo West 2024 Booth Planner which lists companies both alphabetically and by booth number.

BevNET will be on site to cover all the news and updates from Expo West 2024.

Natural Products Expo West 2024

When: Education and Events — March 12-16, 2024, Trade Show — March 13-16, 2024

Where: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA

Who: A variety of different beverage brands and thousands of attendees, including brokers, distributors, importers, exporters and retailers.

Why: Product demonstrations and samples, educational seminars, workshops, and special events.

