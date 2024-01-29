Electrolit Scores Partnership With National Team Soccer Player Michelle Alozie

HOUSTON, Texas— Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – signs professional soccer player, Michelle Alozie as an official hydration ambassador.

As a forward for Houston Dash, a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team, and Nigeria women’s national team, the Yale University graduate was a breakout performer in a major international tournament earlier this year, where Alozie competed as part of the Nigerian National Team.

“Michelle is such an inspiration on so many fronts. She’s a top athlete, and an active member of her community as a medical researcher. All while she’s in medical school, unreal. That’s what makes Michelle a perfect fit for our brand,” said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit USA. “I can’t wait to see how we help Michelle accomplish her aspirations.”

Off the field, the 26-year-old remains active in her field of study, Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology. Michelle dedicates her spare time as a cancer research technician at Texas Children’s Hospital in the pediatric leukemia research lab.

“I’m truly excited to pair up with Electrolit as my official hydration partner. The brand has an unwavering commitment to supporting athletes, and as a soccer player, opting for a trusted partner that not just has reliable hydration but replenishes ions and electrolytes effectively is key,” said Alozie. “While my personal competitiveness drives me to keep pushing my own–and opposition’s–barriers, together with Electrolit we aim to inspire and empower women in the world of soccer as a whole. It’s an exciting journey, and I’m proud to have Electrolit on my team.”

Electrolit is increasingly the go-to hydration option and leading isotonic beverage, revered by athletes, party-goers and anyone else in between seeking instant hydration.

Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, Jewel-Osco, Circle K, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

