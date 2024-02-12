Electrolit Slam Dunks Partnership With Hoopbus and Local Hoops

HOUSTON, Texas— Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – is joining forces with Local Hoops to support nonprofit Hoopbus’ fifth annual Show Love series that brings together the global basketball community and local hoopers and organizations driving basketball energy in the All-Star host city: Show Indy Love.

During basketball’s biggest annual event in Indianapolis between February 15 – 17, the trio will unveil the renovated basketball court and popup at Woodruff Place Baptist Church, where they will host a dunk show with Electrolit athlete and viral basketball prodigy Tristan Jass, as well as Chris Staples, Elvin Rodriguez, Amir Smith and Smoove (Dmytro Kryvenko). A celebrity All-Star game with Jaime Jaquez, also an Electrolit athlete, will follow.

“At Electrolit, we believe in the power of community and are thrilled to partner with Hoopbus and Local Hoops to bring these exciting basketball events to the Woodruff Place Baptist Church,” said Jake Sloan, Electrolit USA’s Sr. Marketing Director. “Through this collaboration, we aim to not only provide fun and engaging activities for the community with the helping hand of our basketball athletes, Jaime Jaquez and Tristan Jass, but also to provide long-lasting resources and infrastructure to cultivate local talent.”

Following the inauguration of the new court at Woodruff Place Baptist Church, which hosts youth for weekly basketball runs and a student-led band, youth skills clinics, club runs, yoga sessions and more are programmed to take place over the three-day popup.

Hoopbus Founder, Nick Ansom, adds: “We’re excited to have Electrolit on board for this initiative as we use our hoop buses as a vehicle to drive positive change. Their commitment to supporting community initiatives aligns perfectly with our mission as we prepare to be immersed in Indianapolis’ basketball scene. Together with Electrolit and Local Hoops, we’re looking forward to creating memorable experiences for the community and inspiring the next generation of basketball players.”

Local Hoops, which currently has a retail store in New York City where they celebrate the rich history of basketball in New York and from around the world, is taking its store on the road as part of the popup to support the basketball community and court renovation.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

About Hoopbus

Hoopbus is a non-profit on a mission to spread love and build community through the game of basketball with a dedication to bring the game where it’s needed most. Hoopbus uses our vehicles of change, the hoop buses, to travel across the country, rebuild basketball courts and host impactful programming with more than 500 basketball events per year at local schools, parks and recs, and pop up stops nationwide on cross-country tours.

About Local Hoops

Local Hoops is focused on building a global community around the game of basketball. We are telling authentic stories about people who love the game while raising the bar for equality on and off the court. Our mission is to inspire and spread love through the game.

For More Information:

https://electrolit.com/