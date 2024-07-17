Elevator Talk: Pecana, KEY, Vigie Limoncello, (parentheses), Water Plus Supplements

The latest installment of Elevator Talk features leaders from Pecana, KEY, Vigie Limoncello, (parentheses) and Water Plus Supplements.

Watch founders and CEOs introduce their brands and provide a recap of recent news and updates. This week’s special co-host is Adam Louras, a partner with Mercenary, who shared his thoughts, questions and feedback with the participants. He is joined by Ray Latif, the Editor and Producer of the Taste Radio podcast.

Retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands can watch Elevator Talk every other Wednesday on BevNET and NOSH.

Founders and CEOs of early stage food or beverage brands are invited to join future shows to pitch their products, discuss recent news and get feedback from industry experts. It is free to participate and interviews will be conducted remotely. Apply for a future episode of Elevator Talk.

