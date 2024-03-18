Entrepreneur Daymond John Joins Once Upon A Coconut as Equity Partner

ORLANDO, Fla. — Once Upon A Coconut is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey, as the renowned entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star, Daymond John, joins the brand as an equity member. This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Once Upon A Coconut, which has captured the attention of one of the most influential business minds in the industry.

Daymond John, the founder and CEO of FUBU and a prominent investor on the hit television show “Shark Tank,” recently discovered Once Upon A Coconut’s exceptional line of coconut water products at random. What began as a simple tasting turned into a love affair with the brand’s distinct taste, captivating story, and unwavering commitment to a mission that resonated with him.

Known for his keen business acumen, Daymond John was immediately drawn to Once Upon A Coconut’s unique approach to coconut water. The brand stands out not only for its exceptional quality but also for the compelling narrative that accompanies each product. Once Upon A Coconut takes consumers on a journey from the lush coconut groves to their refreshing coconut water, capturing the essence of the tropical paradise in every sip.

“I came across Once Upon A Coconut by chance, and I was immediately captivated by the taste, the story, and the mission behind the brand,” said Daymond John. “It’s rare to find a product that not only delivers on quality but also tells a compelling story. I’m excited to be part of the Once Upon A Coconut family and contribute to its growth.”

Once Upon A Coconut’s dedication to sustainability and ethical sourcing, coupled with its mission-first approach of aligning with charities to give back to those in need, deeply impressed Daymond John. The brand’s commitment extends beyond delivering a delicious beverage; it encompasses supporting local communities, promoting eco-friendly practices, and ensuring that each step of the production process adheres to the highest standards of quality and responsibility.

“We are honored to welcome Daymond John to the Once Upon A Coconut family. His passion for innovation, business savvy, and commitment to making a positive impact align perfectly with our values,” said John Chiorando, Co-Founder and CEO of Once Upon A Coconut. “With Daymond on board, we look forward to reaching new heights and introducing our coconut water to even more people who appreciate the extraordinary blend of taste, story, and mission that sets Once Upon A Coconut apart.”

This exciting partnership between Once Upon A Coconut and Daymond John represents a powerful collaboration between a visionary entrepreneur and a brand committed to delivering a unique and exceptional product to consumers worldwide.

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon A Coconut is a brand dedicated to delivering the highest quality coconut water while sharing the enchanting story of its origin. From the tropical groves to your taste buds, Once Upon A Coconut takes consumers on a journey through taste, story, and mission. Committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing, the brand seeks to make a positive impact on the world while providing a refreshing and delightful experience. For more information, visit https://onceuponacoconut.com/.

About Daymond John

Daymond John is a successful entrepreneur, investor, author, and television personality. He is the founder and CEO of FUBU, a global lifestyle brand, and is widely known for his role as a “Shark” on the ABC reality television series “Shark Tank.” With a passion for business and innovation, Daymond John continues to inspire and empower aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. For more information, visit https://daymondjohn.com/.

