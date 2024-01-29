Erewhon Welcomes CARE LAB Divas

Multi-award-winning functional beverage brand CARE LAB Divas is making its debut in the SoCal region by partnering with Erewhon, Los Angeles’ premier natural and organic food and wellness store.

“At Erewhon, a commitment to well-being is at the core of everything they do. That aligns perfectly with CARE LAB’s philosophy, centered on two fundamental pillars: Care and Expertise. We are delighted to introduce our regeneration and beauty drink, Care Bubbles, to the U.S. market specifically at Erewhon, renowned for its highest standards,” says CARE LAB’s President, Lucia Tarnoczy.

Erewhon, an upscale grocery store with 10 locations across Los Angeles, now features CARE LAB’s regeneration and beauty drink, Care Bubbles. This refreshingly sparkling functional beverage boasts a unique blend of ingredients, making it one of the most complex regeneration drinks available.

The clean-label drink features the world’s first clinically proven Vegan Collagen Formula, composed of 19 plant-sourced Amino acids, 74 Sea Minerals, CoQ10, and 6 Vitamins. Care Bubbles comes in two exquisite flavors – Sour Cherry and Rose or Grapefruit and Hibiscus.

This carefully crafted formula supports daily self-care routines, promoting sustainable vitality and beauty at every age.

“As they say at Erewhon, ’if it’s here – it’s good for you’. I can guarantee that our Bubbles align with this motto, and I hope Californians will come to love it as much as we do,” Tarnoczy concludes.

About CARE LAB Divas

CARE LAB Divas is a multi-award-winning innovator in functional Food & Beverages with a unique focus on women. The woman-owned and woman-managed brand’s mission is to make functional nutrition more accessible and enjoyable through delicious, high-quality products that promote sustainable cognitive, mental, and physical health and long-lasting vitality at every age.

CARE LAB Divas is dedicated to delivering premium products that turn self-care into a daily pleasure. Its second product line, Care Water, is currently available at selected H-E-B stores in Texas. Care Bubbles and Care Waters, aimed at daily activity support, will also soon launch their online presence.

For More Information:

https://carelabdivas.com/