Excel Bottling Co. Launches Darkest Hour Black Cherry – The Soda That Eclipses All Others!

Excel Bottling Co. of Breese, IL has been creating beverages to make every event more spectacular since 1936!

For the upcoming April 8th, 2024 Eclipse, they have released a limited-edition 12oz glass bottle soda that features labels that glow-in-the-dark called Darkest Hour Black Cherry! Better yet, it comes in a souvenir 4 pack holder that has information about the eclipse and even a map of the “Path of Totality”!

The soda itself is a cane sugar soda with a rich black cherry flavor and a deep, dark, blood-red color which is enhanced by the navy-blue label. The artwork is an old fashion clock with the hands almost pointing at 2:00 (the approximate time the eclipse starts Central Time). The white clock is surrounded by white moon phases. Everything that is printed in white glows a mysterious green when placed in the dark.

Excel is selling this unique soda in grocery stores in the Midwest and also has it available for purchase online. Like their slogan says, “Don’t be left in the Dark! Grab yours before the April 8th Eclipse!”

For More Information:

https://excelbottling.com/