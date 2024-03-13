Expo West Gallery: New Products From Super Coffee, Tache, Mela & More

Whether you’re lacing up to his the trade show floor or following online from afar, we’ve got you covered for this year’s massive Expo West 2024. To kick things off, here’s a preview of some of the new products and innovations at this year’s event, including Super Coffee’s second try at espresso, a first-to-market pistachio milk latte, and much more.

Emotional Utility Beverage (#5270)

Having established a claim to the mood-boosting beverage category, EUB is expanding its platform to encompass other mental need states with two new SKUs in 12 oz slim cans. Emotional Utility Euphoric is powered by ingredients like GABA, Lion’s Mane mushrooms and green tea to help manage stress, while Emotional Utility Focused leans to Alpha GPC and L-Tyrosine for mental acuity. Both carry an SRP of $3.49-3.99 each.

Táche (#N1447)

Oat milk still dominates when it comes to plant-based milk pairings with coffee, but pistachio milk experts Tache are ready to offer something new: Táche Pistachio Milk Latte ($4.99 – $5.99), now available to order through the brand’s website and rolling out to retailers next week.

Super Coffee (#400)

After bringing its 16 oz energy-coffee drink to Expo West last year, Super Coffee will have another canned innovation on display this week: Super Espresso, which the brand first introduced in 2019 in 6 oz cans and discontinued in 2020 due to supply chain shortages. Now it’s back in 11 oz cans in three flavors: Vanilla, Espresso with Cream and Triple Shot (black).

Equator Coffees (#1517)

The San Francisco Bay Area specialty roaster teamed with Swiss dairy giant Emmi Group to release RTDs in 8.5 oz glass bottles last year, and that partnership has yielded a couple more innovations that will be shared at Expo this week: Oat Milk Latte and Espresso Black, the latter of which highlights its regenerative and Fair Trade certifications.

REBBL (#5264)

REBBL’s functional drinks have frequently combined multiple need states, a streak which continues with the launch of AWAKE+PROTEIN, a three-SKU line of 12 oz. lattes boosted with protein, caffeine and 200 mg Lion’s Mane mushroom extract. Varieties include Lion’s Mane Matcha Latte, Lion’s Mane Lavender Tea Latte and Lion’s Mane Cold Brew Latte, all of which will be available for $4.99 each in Sprouts locations nationwide starting March 25.

Remedy Organics (#N2001)

Refrigerated functional drink specialists Remedy Organics are unveiling a new three-SKU line focused on high-protein (20 grams), low-sugar (4 grams) and low-carbs (6 grams fiber): Power Shakes, available in Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla Dream and Cold Brew Latte.

Mela (#N2134)

Who’s afraid of a little heat? Watermelon water maker Mela is asking that question this week at Expo with its newest release, Chili Mango, which promises to balance sweetness and spice.

Cloud Water (#2314)

Cloud Water has evolved from an early adopter of hemp extract to a broader functional drink platform, and now it’s going even further with a packaging rebrand, reformulation and new flavor at Expo West this week. At the booth you’ll find new identities for Cloud Water +Immunity (now Daily Defense, now with prebiotics to support gut health) and Cloud Water + Energy (now Peace Love Energy), the latter of which gets a new flavor in Passion Fruit & Pineapple.

Simple Boba (#8715)

Boba tea has been making inroads in CPG in recent years, inspiring new hopefuls like Simple Boba (FS Drinks), set to debut at Expo this week. Its solution to one of RTD boba tea’s biggest issues — keeping the notorious fickle boba fresh in a packaged product — is using the konjac plant (and no tapioca), allowing for up to 160 days of refrigerated shelf-life.

Huxley (#N1221)

Can cascara finally conquer energy? Startup brand Huxley is determined to find out with its new line of drinks inspired by nature. The three flavors — Tangerine Teton, Strawberry Sequoia, and Mango Mesa — feature 90 mg of natural caffeine each, plus L-theanine for relaxation.