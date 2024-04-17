Farbest Brands Launches Beyond Acacia

Park Ridge, NJ – In partnership with Alland & Robert, Farbest Brands is now offering Beyond Acacia, a gum acacia product manufactured using a new process that produces high-density granules. These high-density granules allow for higher dispersibility and improved solubilization, even in cold manufacturing processes, reducing foam and dust during processing. These traits support fewer lumps and less blending during the manufacturing process, resulting in food products manufactured with lower energy usage overall.

“Beyond Acacia is the next step in Alland & Robert’s commitment to a more sustainable future,” said Michael Sutich, director of business development at Farbest Brands. “Its lower carbon output along with improved dusting and particle size make it an exciting new form of an already incredibly versatile ingredient.”

Just like traditional gum acacia, Beyond Acacia is a 100% natural source of dietary fiber. Tasteless, colorless and odorless, it’s an effective ingredient to lower sugar and increase fiber without affecting a product’s flavor or texture. Beyond Acacia has a variety of applications, including use as a stabilizer, emulsifier and texturizer. It’s also useful for encapsulation, fill-forming agents, extrusion aids, tableting and confectionary. Beyond Acacia is vegan, non-GMO, USDA-Certified Organic, Kosher and Halal.

For More Information:

https://farbest.com