Flyers Cocktail Co. Closes Series Seed Preferred Round Led by Delta Emerald Ventures to Scale Hemp THC RTD Cocktails Nationally

Flyers Cocktail Co., a prominent brand in the rapidly growing hemp beverage industry, closed its Series Seed round. This comes on the heels of 250% revenue growth in the last nine months and an expanded beverage distribution network spanning nine states. Moreover, the company has enjoyed triple-digit growth in its direct-to-consumer model, cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

The Series Seed round, led by Delta Emerald Ventures and joined by Mindset Capital, underscores the vast growth opportunities within hemp THC beverages. This strategic investment reflects a notable shift among traditional cannabis investors, acknowledging the vast potential of a sector that provides nationwide access to the plant’s benefits. THC beverages resonate with consumers who are progressively turning away from alcohol in favor of alternative “altered mind-state modalities.”

Lewie (Craig Lewis), Co-Founder and CEO of Flyers Cocktail Co. based in New York City, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This new funding will empower us to strengthen our distributor network nationwide, enhance our sales force, launch compelling new products, and fortify our position in the hemp THC beverage market. Delta Emerald Ventures brings unique value as an investor, offering institutional data science resources and capabilities. This partnership will enable us to make more informed decisions by leveraging their proprietary data platform and extensive network of service providers.”

Ian Dominguez, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Delta Emerald Ventures added, “Hemp THC beverages satisfy a growing need among today’s consumers, who are increasingly seeking an alternative to alcohol. This represents a pivotal moment for cannabis, and especially cannabis beverages, to gain significant market share. Flyers Cocktail Co. stands out with its distinctive product portfolio and an exceptional team that integrates technology and data into all aspects of operations, from sales and marketing to production decisions. This investment aligns with our ‘Bigger Than Alcohol’ thesis and we are excited to enhance in-market execution with our internal data platform and capabilities.”

This funding round arrives at a critical juncture in the company’s expansion, coinciding with a surge in consumer demand for the company’s award-winning THC cocktails. In the last seven months alone, Flyers Cocktail Co. has secured distribution contracts in nine states, granting access to over 10,000 retail accounts, including renowned retailers like Total Wine & More. Additionally, the Company’s online direct-to-consumer distribution channel has experienced substantial growth, contributing to increased brand visibility and establishing the Company’s signature THC cocktails as apt replacements for drinking occasions.

“Lewie and his team have honed their capital allocation decisions, maintaining a laser focus on quality of growth, sustainable unit economics, bolstering support for their distribution and retail partners, and driving robust shelf velocity,” added Michael Smith, Principal at Delta Emerald Ventures. “We are thrilled to play a pivotal role in the company’s upcoming growth phase.”

About Flyers Cocktail Co.

Inspired by thrill seekers looking to relish life without compromise, Flyers Cocktail Co. provides a buzz without the drag of a hangover. Flyers believe in a world where consumers have access to safe and sophisticated alternatives to alcohol, in traditional alcohol channels.

Created by world-class mixologist Ivy Mix, their low-calorie cocktails bring classic flavors into the modern age. Flavors range from a twist on the classic Ol’ Fashioned, a refreshing sparkling Spritz, and vibrant Yuzu Margarita with a hint of chili. These flavors come in ready-made cans with the option of single flavor or mix packs online, and 4-packs in retail. Flyers prides itself on working with the highest quality ingredients, suppliers and manufacturers in the country, and with 70+ flavor rounds, have solidified themselves as the World’s most awarded Hemp cocktails and one of the fastest growing THC beverages on the market.

About Delta Emerald Ventures

Delta Emerald is a stage agnostic private equity investor that combines proprietary software and market expertise to create value. The firm invests in exceptional companies at the intersection of cannabis, data, and technology.

Delta Emerald architected a cutting-edge data platform designed to seamlessly aggregate cannabis data to extract invaluable insights, benefiting both the firm and its portfolio companies

For More Information:

https://drinkflyers.com/