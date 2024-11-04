ForceBrands Food and Beverage Salary Report

Download the Food and Beverage Salary Report Here.

ForceBrands, the preferred strategic talent partner for consumer brands, has released its 2025 Consumer Brands Salary & Market Trends Reports.

These reports offer strategic tools to build your workforce and guide your career. Inside, you’ll find insights to guide pivotal hiring, retention, and career development decisions.

In today’s changing job market, staying informed on industry trends and best practices has never been more important. ForceBrands’ reports provide a comprehensive overview of current salary ranges in key consumer sectors and highlight emerging patterns that may impact future compensation.

What’s Inside

The Salary & Market Trends Reports feature salary and bonus ranges for our most common placements within consumer brands. Inside, you’ll find insights from our industry practice leaders, including in-demand titles and their 2025 outlook. You’ll also find the 2024 raise and bonus trends and how compensation impacts workplace dynamics.

Insider Market Intel

Inside each industry-specific report — Food & Non-Alc; Beer, Wine, & Spirits; Beauty, Wellness, & Supplements; Cannabis; and Pet — you’ll find commentary from ForceBrands’ experts.

Highlights include:

Beer, Wine, & Spirits Edition:

In 2024, the beverage alcohol industry saw a surge in demand for strategic sales leadership roles and marketing. Key positions like Chief Commercial Officers and Chief Marketing officers underscored a shift in commercial sales and digital strategies as companies aimed to scale volume. As we approach 2025, compensation has stabilized, yet competitive offers remain crucial to attract dynamic leaders capable of driving ambitious growth.” —Rachel Doueck, ForceBrands Senior Director of Client Strategy

Cannabis Edition:

“To attract top talent in 2025, cannabis companies need to step outside the industry bubble and align their compensation with more established sectors. Position yourself not as a ‘cannabis’ company but as a competitor within the broader business landscape. It’s about more than just salary — it’s the entire package, from flexible work options to a strong growth story.” —Eric Rosen, ForceBrands Client Strategist

Food & Non-Alc Edition:

“Heading into 2025, companies are prioritizing strategic leadership in sales and commercial roles as they position themselves for growth. While salaries have stabilized, competition for top talent remains fierce. Successful brands will be those that offer not just attractive compensation, but also flexibility and a clear mission to navigate a volatile market. Relocating talent remains challenging, with hybrid models becoming the new and preferred norm. Organizations that can adapt quickly to evolving work dynamics and invest in resilient leadership teams will emerge as industry leaders.” —Anna Johnson, ForceBrands Senior Partner of Retained Search

Download your copy of the report here.