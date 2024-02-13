Franklin & Sons Partners With Cascadia Managing Brands for U.S. Expansion

RAMSEY, N.J.— Franklin & Sons, a distinguished brand known for creating exceptional beverages since 1886, unveils its strategic alliance with Cascadia Managing Brands. This venture paves the way for an expanded presence in the USA at a pivotal moment when the global cocktail mixers market shows promising expansion potential. Projections show an impressive growth forecast from $9.30 billion in 2022 to an astounding $18.33 billion by 2030. The premium soft drink sector, which encompasses mixers, is witnessing a dynamic growth spurt in the US. Beverage Marketing Corporation shares that the premium soft drink market has spectacularly inflated by 25% in the US within the past five years! This remarkable growth trajectory signifies a burgeoning demand among consumers for finer beverages of superior quality. Striving to meet this upswing in demand, Franklin & Sons is set to offer its expertly crafted, top-tier soft drinks and mixers, underpinning its commitment to excellence.

“Entering the U.S. market represents an exciting chapter in our history,” said Keith Beattie Export Director at Franklin & Sons. “Our partnership with Cascadia Managing Brands allows us to bring our innovative and premium mixers to a wider audience. With the Premium mixers and soft drinks markets on the rise, there’s never been a better time for Franklin & Sons to make a splash in the U.S.”

Bill Sipper, the Managing Partner at Cascadia Managing Brands, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. He commented:

“We at Cascadia are truly ecstatic about this partnership with Franklin & Sons. Their commitment to crafting high-quality, innovative drinks aligns perfectly with our philosophy of working with brands with a defining edge. Franklin & Sons’s legacy perfectly fits into the U.S. premium mixer market. We look forward to introducing their award-winning mixers and soft drinks to the American audience who appreciate the craftsmanship and history of such distinguished brands.”

The benefits of Franklin & Sons mixers include:

Crafted using the finest natural ingredients

Over 130 years of experience and expertise in crafting exceptional drinks

Winner of various awards for quality and innovation including a Great Taste Producer Award.

Franklin & Son’s exquisite products have already made their mark with a favorable presence in The Fresh Market stores across the country, in the Texan signature store, Goody Goody, and select locations of the renowned Safeway Albertsons. Leveraging these initial footprints, Cascadia Managing Brands will focus on expanding the offerings within high-end retail establishments, where discerning consumers exhibit a relentless pursuit of the finest in food and beverages.

About Franklin & Sons

Franklin & Sons is a pioneer in the drink industry, creating remarkable drinks since 1886. The company was founded by the Franklin brothers, Frederick and Albert, who were inspired by the innovative drinks Frederick encountered during his travels in America. Over 130 years later, the company remains committed to using their experience and expertise to craft exceptional, award-winning drinks, naturally and without compromise.

Currently, they are innovatively blending tonics, soft drinks, and sodas with both classic and bold flavors, achieving the ideal fusion of tradition and innovation. Franklin & Sons are indeed trailblazers in the art of taste and flavor exploration.

Franklin & Sons – Drinks Pioneers since 1886.

For More Information:

https://franklinandsonsltd.com/