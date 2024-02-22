G&I Spirit Group Adds 7 New States in Distribution

MIAMI, Fla.— Mis Amigos Tequila, the innovative tequila brand that offers a range of delicious flavors such as Strawberry, Chocolate, Chocolate & lime, and Coffee, announced that it has expanded its distribution to seven new states: Kansas, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Michigan. The expansion comes as a result of the growing demand for the brand’s unique and smooth tequilas, which have won several awards and received outstanding reviews from critics and consumers alike.

“We are thrilled to bring Mis Amigos Tequila to more tequila lovers across the country,” said Mike Alladina, VP of Sales for Americas of G& I Spirit Group. “Our mission is to create tequilas that are enjoyable for everyone, whether they are sipped with or without ice, mixed in cocktails, desserts, coffee or simply taken as a shot. Our flavors are natural, authentic, and delicious, and we are confident that they will appeal to a wide range of palates and preferences.”

In addition to expanding to new states, Mis Amigos Tequila has also partnered with two online retailers, Reservebar.com and Tipxy.com, to make its products available for purchase in more than 40 states via ecommerce. Customers can order Mis Amigos Tequila online and have it delivered to their doorsteps within a few days. The brand has also secured a limited availability at Total Wine Stores, one of the largest independent retailers of fine wine, spirits, and beer in the U.S.

“We are excited to offer our customers more options and convenience to enjoy Mis Amigos Tequila,” said Alladina. “By partnering with reputable online and offline retailers, we are able to reach more markets and increase our brand awareness and visibility. We are grateful for the support and feedback we have received from our customers and partners, and we look forward to continuing to grow and innovate in the tequila industry.”

Mis Amigos Tequila plans to explore and sign more distribution deals in the next 60 to 90 days, as well as launch new flavors and products in the near future. The brand is also preparing for a major marketing campaign to promote its tequilas and celebrate its achievements.

About Mis Amigos Tequila

Mis Amigos Tequila is a Miami-based tequila brand that specializes in flavored tequilas made from 100% blue agave and natural ingredients. The brand was founded in 2019 by the Duke Family in the UK, tequila enthusiasts and entrepreneurs who wanted to create tequilas that are smooth, flavorful, and fun. Mis Amigos Tequila currently offers three flavors: strawberry, chocolate, and coffee, and has won several awards and accolades for its quality and taste. Mis Amigos Tequila is available in more than 40 states across the U.S., both online and offline, and is constantly expanding and innovating to meet the needs and expectations of its customers.

For More Information:

https://1drv.ms/b/s!AjIxKtcVMQTawUxvbb2a5In7e9hE?e=BXmxbI