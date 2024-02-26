GoodSport Announces New Flavors and Collaboration

GoodSport, the natural sports drink that’s backed by peer-reviewed published studies to provide rapid and long-lasting hydration and improve performance, has just announced new flavors and a dynamic collaboration.

GoodSport was created for competitive athletes who need elite-level hydration and care about the quality of the ingredients they put in their bodies. High-performing athletes know that proper hydration doesn’t just make you feel better – it gives you an edge – by enhancing cardiovascular, muscular, respiratory and cognitive functions to improve performance. Research shows that ingesting the unique electrolyte profile found in GoodSport enhances overall hydration and that GoodSport’s carbohydrate sources, not found in any other sports drink, improve the speed of absorption and provide sustained energy to muscles.

Since its launch in 2021, GoodSport has quickly established itself as the preferred sports drink for competitive athletes from professional teams to elite athletes who will be competing for medals in Paris. Setting itself apart from the competition, GoodSport delivers 3x the electrolytes and 33% less sugar than traditional sports drinks to provide noticeably faster and longer-lasting hydration.

GoodSport launched with 4 core flavors – Lemon Lime, Fruit Punch, Wild Berry and Citrus and will now introduce two new delicious flavors: Blue(berry) Raspberry and Strawberry Lemonade. The brand is excited to debut the new flavors at Natural Products Expo West, the premier trade show for natural products on March 12th-16th in Anaheim, California – alongside the originals, which have been updated to provide a new and improved refreshing taste, in its booth in the Hot Products section at the conference. All six flavors are Upcycled Food certified.

GoodSport has teamed up with RU1, a Fortnite creative studio, to launch an immersive Fortnite PVP arena designed especially for competitive gamers. RU1 built a bespoke GoodSport Fortnite game which is one of the most played video games of all time. The customized game targets competitive athletes within the massive global gamer audience and focuses on the importance of hydration in improving performance in a competitive and engaging environment. Once launched, access to the GoodSport x RU1 Fortnite game can be found when searching “GoodSport” in the Fortnite search bar.

The game will feature some of the brand’s exciting collaborations with Premier Rugby Sevens and elite athletes across sports including: Jonathan Owens, Terron Armstead, Thaddeus Young, Hailey Danz, and Naya Tapper.

