GoodSport Launches 2 New Flavors

As a go-to favorite for competitive athletes, triathletes, and serious gym goers, GoodSport, the naturally sourced sports drink, formulated for high-performing athletes in need of elite-level hydration, is launching two energy-boosting flavors. Introducing Blue(Berry) Raspberry & Strawberry Lemonade that offers a great new spin to a lineup of electrolyte based, prebiotic ingredients sure to do it all for a workout well done.

With these great new flavors, comes quality ingredients. Containing 1600mg of electrolytes, two types of carbohydrates, calcium, and B Vitamins, each sip ensures rapid hydration and improved muscle function to give your body the refuel it needs. Not only are these flavors delicious, they’re also packed with essential minerals that offer an undefeated blend of taste and performance.

With no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes, GoodSport is scientifically shown to maximize hydration and absorption in the body; more so than water and traditional sports drinks. GoodSport outperforms the competition, demonstrating significantly more rapid and long-lasting hydration. With 90 calories per 16.9 oz bottle, GoodSport is also available in four naturally powered flavors including: Wild Berry, Fruit Punch, Citrus, and Lemon Lime, and sold in packs of 12 for $32.99 at Goodsport.com, Amazon.com, and Instacart.com, and across the Midwest in: IL, IN, MO, AR, IA, and WI.

About GoodSport

GoodSport is designed to recharge the body through quality ingredients that attest to your fitness goals. For more on GoodSport visit goodsport.com.

