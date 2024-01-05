Graasi Organic Barley Water Announces West Coast Expansion Through Strategic Partnership with KeHE

Graasi Barley Water, a renowned innovator in the health beverage sector, is excited to announce its expansion to the West Coast markets, facilitated by a new partnership with KeHE, a leader in the distribution of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products.

This strategic alliance marks a significant step for Graasi Barley Water in extending its reach to health-conscious consumers across the West Coast. Known for its unique blend of natural ingredients and barley’s health benefits, Graasi Barley Water is set to revolutionize the beverage choices available to consumers seeking healthy, refreshing options.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kehe, whose extensive distribution network and expertise in the food and beverage industry align perfectly with our vision for growth,” said Chris LaCorata, Founder CEO of Graasi Barley Water.

“This collaboration is not just about expanding our market presence; it’s about making healthier beverage choices more accessible to people.”

The expansion to the West Coast is a significant milestone in Graasi Barley Water’s mission to provide nutritious and delicious alternatives to traditional beverages. With a focus on sustainability and wellness, the brand is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for health-oriented drinks.

Graasi Barley Water will be available in select retail locations across the West Coast starting January 2024.

Grassi is a plant based, USDA Certified Organic barley water. It is shelf stable and there are only 35 calories to a bottle. Graasi is a hydration and immunity beverage. It delivers 100% of the RDA of vitamins C, D, and Zinc.

About Graasi Barley Water

Graasi Barley Water is dedicated to crafting beverages that are not only refreshing but also beneficial for health. Utilizing natural ingredients and the ancient goodness of barley, the company offers a unique line of drinks that cater to health-conscious consumers.

About KeHE

KeHE is a leader in the wholesale food distribution industry, specializing in natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products. With a robust distribution network, Kehe is committed to delivering quality products to retailers across North America.

For More Information:

https://graasi.com/