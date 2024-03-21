Graasi Organic Barley Water Is Now Available Nationwide KeHe Distributors

Graasi, the pioneer in organic beverages, is delighted to announce a significant milestone in its journey toward nationwide accessibility. Partnering with KeHe Distributors, the second-largest natural and specialty distributor in the United States, Graasi Organic Barley Water is now readily available across KeHe’s warehouses, offering consumers access to its refreshing and health-conscious beverage options like never before.

The partnership between Graasi and KeHe is a testament to both companies’ commitment to promoting healthier lifestyle choices and fostering sustainable practices within the food and beverage industry. With KeHe’s extensive reach and unparalleled distribution network, Graasi Organic Barley Water will be readily accessible to consumers in cities across the nation, enabling more individuals to enjoy the benefits of this revitalizing drink.

Graasi’s journey began with a simple yet powerful idea – to harness the nourishing properties of barley in a refreshing beverage format. Barley water has been cherished for centuries across cultures for its detoxifying properties, aiding digestion, and promoting overall well-being. Graasi took this ancient elixir and elevated it to new heights, crafting a range of innovative flavors that cater to modern tastes while staying true to the wholesome essence of barley.

Available in three enticing flavors – Cucumber Lime, Lemongrass Ginger and Citrus Mint – Graasi Organic Barley Water offers a delightful fusion of organic barley, natural fruit extracts, and pure ingredients. Free from artificial additives, preservatives, and refined sugars, Graasi’s commitment to quality ensures that each bottle is a refreshing and guilt-free indulgence for health-conscious consumers.

KeHe Distributors operates an extensive network of warehouses strategically located across the United States, including cities such as:

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Atlanta, Georgia

Portland, Oregon

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Seattle, Washington

By partnering with KeHe, Graasi is poised to make a significant impact in the natural and specialty beverage market, reaching new audiences and inspiring individuals to embrace a healthier lifestyle. With the convenience of KeHe’s distribution network, consumers can now find Graasi Organic Barley Water at their favorite retailers, making it easier than ever to experience the rejuvenating benefits of barley water.

About Graasi

Graasi is a pioneering brand in the organic beverage industry, dedicated to crafting innovative and refreshing drinks using natural ingredients. Inspired by ancient wellness traditions and guided by a commitment to sustainability, Graasi’s range of organic barley water offers a delicious fusion of flavor and nourishment, perfect for today’s health-conscious consumers.

