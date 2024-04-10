Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Cafe Now Available in Over 100 Restaurants and Bars in Texas as the Coffee Cognac Brand Expands Its Footprint in the State

Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Cafe is pleased to announce it is now available in over 100 restaurants and bars in the state of Texas. Distributed by Serendipity Wines, which has a thoughtfully curated portfolio of wines and spirits from across the globe, Grand Brulot has been embraced by the Texas market and is being poured in some of the most prestigious establishments, including Fort Worth’s Le Margot,Colonial Country Club, Dallas’s Branca Room, Houston’s Tavola, Post Oak Hotel and Potente and New Braunfels’ Gruene’s Last Cal and many other favorites. Made in France by blending premium VSOP Cognac with rich Ecuadorian coffee, the award-winning coffee cognac brand features a distinct and innovative flavor profile, highlighting the brand’s authentic ingredients and masterful infusion.

Grand Brulot is a sophisticated and complex 80-proof liqueur that offers a new take on the 18th-century French tradition where rich coffee was blended with cognac to create an exquisite-tasting drink: The Brulôt. The spirit perfectly pairs well with a variety of delicious cocktails like the espresso martini, the Carajillo or simply served neat.

“Grand Brulot is all about authenticity, and we believe that has really resonated with this market,” said Grand Brulot Co-Founder and CEO Francisco Tonarely. “Our rapid expansion in Texas is a testament to the quality of the product and our incredible partners in the state. Surpassing 100 restaurants and bars serving Grand Brulot is an exciting milestone for the brand, and we are honored to be the coffee cognac of choice of so many remarkable venues.”

Handcrafted by the Tardy family on their estate in the Cognac region of France, the fifth generation of Cognac producers meticulously select the finest ‘eaux de vie’ to craft a unique VSOP Cognac aged in French oak barrels for 6 years, which is then blended and aged with premium Ecuadorian 100% Robusta coffee beans for another 2-3 months. The blend is then allowed to meld flavor notes like nutmeg and vanilla with a subtle honey aroma, combined with a rich, roasted, dark nose flavor over time.

“Truly, there’s no comparing Grand Brulot to any other coffee liquor in the Texas market. High-quality, indigents at a great value. Grand Brulot is the perfect example of rich and robust wedlock with elegance and finesse,” said Bobby Gonsalves, Grand Brulot Brand Manager and Spirit Specialist.

Achieving worldwide acclaim, Grand Brulot has earned several, high-profile awards and distinctions over the years. Awards and recognitions include winning the Gold Medal for Best Flavored Cognac of 2020 by the New York International Spirits Competition, Gold Medal 2020 Blue Lifestyle Seal of Approval, Gold Medal Flavored Cognac of the Year and the Double Gold at the prestigious Proof Awards, along with a 97 rating.

Available in the 10 states across the U.S., London in the U.K. and Lyon, Bordeaux and Paris in France.

For More Information:

https://grandbrulot.com/