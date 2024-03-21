Greene Concepts Set to Ship BE WATER 6-Packs to Walmart Distribution Center for May Shelf Placement

MARION, N.C. — Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce that it is preparing to ship its six-packs of its BE WATER artesian bottled water brand to Walmart’s distribution center. This will begin shipments to Walmart for placement on its brick-and-mortar stores shelves. This initial Walmart shipment order will arrive at the distribution center by April 17, 2024, with shelf placement in Walmart regional stores by May 17, 2024.

Greene Concepts staff worked with Walmart’s staff to complete preparations for capturing BE WATER product SKUs into Walmart’s inventory platform along with finalizing logistical requirements.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Since announcing our previous Golden Ticket Walmart Award last October which places BE WATER on Walmart’s physical shelves, our team has worked continually with Walmart to ensure all logistics management items and supplier standards are confirmed long-term. Our staff completed preparation and behind-the-scenes training over the last several months on Walmart’s Academy Training. We are now prepared to roll out to Walmart regionally state-by-state while also satisfying our other retail customers and distributors. With Walmart being such a prestigious partner, we have integrated their way of life into our standard processes and thank them for their trust in our BE WATER brand. We will keep everyone apprised of our continued progress and specific store placements in upcoming press releases.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

For More Information:

https://www.accesswire.com/845098/greene-concepts-set-to-ship-be-water-6-packs-to-walmart-distribution-center-for-may-shelf-placement