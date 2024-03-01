Guayakí Yerba Mate Unveils New Berry Lemonade

SEBASTOPOL, Calif.— Guayakí Yerba Mate, the category leader in yerba mate beverages, introduced its latest flavor innovation – Berry Lemonade – which will join the lineup of the brand’s High Energy Cans on shelves nationwide this month.

This summer beverage is a balanced blend of tart lemon and sweet strawberry flavors, derived from real fruit juices, for a refreshingly low-calorie drink with just 20 calories and 2 grams of sugar. Guayakí Yerba Mate is brewed with naturally caffeinated leaves from a native species of holly tree, known as Ilex paraguariensis, found deep in the Atlantic Forest of South America. Each can of Berry Lemonade contains 150mg of caffeine.

Janal Cruz, Guayakí’s VP of Operations at Guayakí, shares, “Berry Lemonade reflects Guayakí’s commitment to positive energy and exceptional flavors, using certified organic and fair-trade ingredients. This new offering represents our dedication to taste, health, and responsible sourcing.”

Berry Lemonade joins Peach Revival in Guayakí’s portfolio, providing a low-calorie option with no added sugar.

Berry Lemonade will be available where Guayakí products are traditionally sold, including major national supermarket chains, natural grocery, conventional retail, and convenience stores, ranging from $2.99 to $3.39. It will also be available online at Amazon and Guayaki.com later this spring.

About Guayakí

Based in Sebastopol and Venice, California, Guayakí [Gwy-uh-kee] is the leader in yerba mate beverages. Guayakí’s business model aims to preserve the forests where mate grows and support the communities that have cultivated it for generations. That’s why Guayakí sources fair trade and organic mate from smallholder and Indigenous producers who harvest mate from trees grown in the shade of the rainforest. Guayakí works with its producers to certify mate according to regenerative standards and invest in social and environmental projects identified by producer communities. Guayakí products are available at more than 35,000 stores nationwide.

