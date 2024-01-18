GURU Organic Energy Adds New Peach Mango Punch to Its Punch Lineup in the US

Montréal, QUÉBEC— GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, announced the launch of its new Peach Mango Punch in the US, available on Amazon.com and directly on the Company’s website at guruenergy.com. GURU’s Peach Mango Punch and Fruit Punch are currently available at GURU’s distributors and will be distributed to retailers and club channel wholesalers across the US starting in February 2024.

Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU stated: “In response to strong demand for our Tropical Punch in the US, we strategically launched Fruit Punch on Amazon in December, followed by Peach Mango Punch in January. This calculated move not only sustains our momentum south of the border but also positions our complete punch lineup for a strong presence at key retail trade shows, perfectly aligning with our upcoming February retail launch in the US. We firmly believe that our amazing punch-flavored energy drinks will prove to be formidable performers in the years to come.”

Upcoming US Retail Tradeshows

GURU is set to dazzle US retailers with its entire punch lineup comprised of Peach Mango Punch, Fruit Punch and Tropical Punch at TheFitExpo (January), KeHE (February), UNFI (February), and Expo West (March) trade shows. These initiatives are in line with the Company’s efforts to grow its presence in the US retail channel.

Peach Mango Punch

GURU’s new Peach Mango Punch is made from our unique blend of natural ingredients that help increase focus and brain performance.

PEACH MANGO PUNCH FLAVOR EXPLOSION: Savor the great taste of Peach Mango with a fuzzy, fresh, and juicy peach flavor, the velvetiness of sweet mango and a refreshing touch of nectarine in every sip. GURU Peach Mango Punch natural energy drink has only 50 calories per can and packed with flavor. It’s high in energy to keep you energized!

VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE & NON-GMO: GURU is dedicated to bringing you good energy in every way possible, from our use of real ingredients, to how we source and produce our great-tasting energy drinks. That’s why our drinks are USDA organic, non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, and made with zero sucralose, and zero aspartame.

Fruit Punch

GURU’s Fruit Punch really packs a punch, all thanks to theanine, an amino acid found in green tea. When blended with caffeine, theanine creates a synergistic effect that powers up your brain and boosts your focus and brain performance. On top of packing a big brain boost, Fruit Punch is jam-packed with all-natural fruit punch flavour—a simply delicious blend of juicy tropical fruits, red berries, sweet cherry and vanilla—and the zesty freshness of yuzu.

Like all GURU drinks, this one is certified organic and contains no synthetic caffeine, artificial sweeteners, synthetic preservatives or artificial colours or flavours. All in all, it is the refreshing boost your brain has been waiting for—delivered with an amazing taste and with only 50 calories.

Tropical Punch

Made with Guayusa, a superleaf with natural energy-boosting and antioxidant properties, and combined with the rich flavours of passion fruit, guava, jack fruit and a refreshing hint of clementine, GURU’s Tropical Punch not only has a great taste, but also creates a smooth, balanced and sustained alertness with no peak and no crash.

With Tropical Punch, GURU’s blend of all-natural sweeteners comprised of organic stevia and monk fruit enables it to achieve a rounder taste, which combined with cane sugar, helps reduce calories to only 50 calories per can.

[1] Nielsen: 52-week period ended November 5, 2023, All Channels, Canada vs. the same period a year ago.

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

For More Information:

https://investors.guruenergy.com/en/news