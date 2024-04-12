GURU Organic Energy Launches New Amazing Peach Mango Punch in Canada

Montréal, Québec— GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, announced the launch of its new Peach Mango Punch to retailers in Canada, along with its national marketing campaign.

Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU stated: “After the resounding success of our previous innovations, we’re excited to introduce our amazing Peach Mango Punch to the Canadian market. We are targeting major urban centres with a fun and energizing marketing campaign to drive brand awareness and sales. With our expanded product line and availability through retailers and online platforms, our great-tasting organic energy drinks are more accessible than ever, with more Good Energy options for every taste.”

The launch of Peach Mango Punch to Canadian retailers will be supported by GURU’s 360o national marketing campaign, which will include in-store promotions and activations, combined with high-impact in-store displays, digital, social media and influencer engagement, university campus activities, and special events in urban centres. The campaign will also feature GURU’s new Peach Mango Punch can design with its dazzling new look.

About Peach Mango Punch

GURU’s new Peach Mango Punch is made from our unique blend of natural ingredients that help increase FOCUS AND BRAIN PERFORMANCE*.

PEACH MANGO PUNCH FLAVOR EXPLOSION: Savor the great taste of Peach Mango with a fuzzy, fresh, and juicy peach flavor, the velvetiness of sweet mango and a refreshing touch of nectarine in every sip. GURU Peach Mango Punch natural energy drink has only 50 calories per can and packed with flavor. It’s high in energy to keep you energized!

LONG LASTING, CLEAN and PLANT BASED: GURU is dedicated to bringing you good energy in every way possible, from our use of real ingredients, to how we source and produce our great-tasting energy drinks. Packed with 140 mg of natural caffeine, each can will provide you with CLEAN ENERGY THAT LASTS, while being certified organic and naturally sweetened with zero sucralose and zero aspartame.

“GURU is the next generation of energy drinks for those who crave exceptional taste and unique functionalities,” said Luc Martin-Privat, PharmD, GURU’s Brewmaster and Vice President of R&D and Innovation. “Our latest innovation, Peach Mango Punch, hits the mark by combining the perfect balance of theanine and caffeine, clinically studied to enhance natural brain performance, while tantalizing your taste buds with a refreshing punch. Innovation remains an important part of our growth strategy as we aim to clean up the energy drink industry by using natural ingredients that provide Good Energy + Functionality with no artificial sweeteners.”

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

* The combination of caffeine and theanine has shown to improve cognitive performance.

For More Information:

https://guruenergy.com/blogs/investors/guru-organic-energy-launches-new-amazing-peach-mango-punch-in-canada