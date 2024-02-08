High Rise Beverage Company Announces New THC-Free Line

CHARLESTON, S.C.— The High Rise Beverage Company team is thrilled to announce the launch of its new THC-free line of beverages – High Rise Blackout Edition. High Rise Blackout edition is THC-free – containing natural adaptogens as key ingredients to promote the calming or lifting effects High Rise fans know and love. A portion of the proceeds from High Rise Blackout Edition will go directly to supporting cannabis education and contributing to positive changes in hemp laws. The High Rise Beverage community is determined to ignite change through the fusion of culture, passion, and cannabis. The ‘Blackout Edition’ stands as a symbol of our dedication to innovation, community support, and the evolution of the hemp industry,” says founder Matt Skinner.

The High Rise Blackout Edition line will feature four delicious flavors – pineapple, lime, blackberry, and grapefruit. The THC-free line advocates health, wellness, and cannabis accessibility for all with two distinct variations: Balance & Lift. The ‘Balance’ line contains Ashwagandha and Gotu Cola to ease stress and enhance mental clarity. The ‘Lift’ line contains B vitamins, Ginseng, and Rhodiola to help supercharge mood and energy for peak performance. In addition to these adaptogens, High Rise Blackout Edition is made with real fruit and organic cane sugar.

High Rise Blackout Edition is projected to be available to consumers beginning mid-March 2024. High Rise Beverage Company will still offer its Full Spectrum Hemp & Delta-9 product lines.

https://highrisebev.com/