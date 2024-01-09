High Rise Beverage Company & Sony Music Nashville Announce Dry January Partnership With Porter’s Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— High Rise Beverage Company has announced they will be donating a portion of the proceeds from every can sold in Tennessee to Porter’s Call for the month of January. Working in partnership with Sony Music Nashville, High Rise is committed to supporting artists in the Nashville community during Dry January. “We are thrilled to announce this Dry January initiative with Porter’s Call”, says High Rise founder Matt Skinner, “The Nashville community has an extremely special place in my heart and I am proud to be giving back to the community that has given me so much”.

Crafted in the Southeast with real fruit, organic cane sugar and infused with full-spectrum hemp, High Rise is one of the most versatile canned beverages on the market. The hemp-derived cannabis infused into these seltzers is a non-alcoholic alternative and may help enhance pleasure and motivation, regulate sleep, and reduce inflammation. High Rise boasts a full line of seltzers with flavors like mango, blueberry, and lime.

Porter’s Call is a place where artists can find counsel, support, and encouragement – specifically attuned to their unique profession. It’s a safe and confidential refuge where they can deal with the issues and stresses they face in their careers and personal lives. The services are provided at no charge.

https://highrisebev.com/