Hiyo Launches its Latest Original Flavor, Strawberry Guava, for Dry January

New year, new floaty flavor! As we usher in 2024, Hiyo is thrilled to announce an inviting addition to its non-alcoholic social tonic lineup: Strawberry Guava! This eagerly awaited new flavor, developed meticulously by Hiyo’s co-founders over the past year, marks a significant milestone for the brand. It is now in its third year of innovatively quenching the thirsts of the sober-curious.

Exclusive Online Launch – Strawberry Guava will debut on January 1, 2024, exclusively on drinkhiyo.com. Hiyo invites everyone to kickstart the New Year by sipping on this bright, new sensation – a flavor that promises a vibrant, tangy, and just plain beautiful taste experience.

Exclusive Sprouts In-Store Availability – Fans of Hiyo can find Strawberry Guava at Sprouts Farmers Markets, where it will launch on shelves in 350+ stores nationwide, this January 2024.

All About Strawberry Guava:

Freshening Up ‘The Float’ – While crafting their new flavor, the Hiyo co-founders not only focused heavily on taste but also on holistic well-being and the health benefits to be reaped by enjoying their bevs. Adding two new functional ingredients, lemon balm and passion flower, underscores Hiyo’s commitment to optimizing its better-than-alcohol alternative.™ These natural plant extracts have been clinically recognized for their ability to alleviate anxiety and depression, as well as enhance mental function and processing, making each sip a step towards changing the way the world drinks.

Flavor Profile – vibrant + inviting: Hiyo’s non-alcoholic Strawberry Guava seltzer is a vibrant and tangy blend of flavors. While sipping, the sweet ripeness of strawberries smoothly transitions into the exotic essence of guava with a flavorful finish that glides down the hatch like a sunset to the sea.

Dry January Deals and Promotions



Celebrating the spirit of Dry January, Hiyo is excited to offer a more than a month-long sale on its non-alcoholic seltzers. Starting on December 26th, customers can benefit from the following discounts on drinkhiyo.com all month long:

10% off ONE 12-packs

15% off TWO 12-packs

20% off THREE+ 12-packs

Vitamin Shoppe National + Wegmans

After a sizzling summer flying off the shelves in 25 select locations, Hiyo is now available at more than 600 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe throughout the United States (including Hawaii + Puerto Rico)! This comes on the heels of the brands’ first national launch in Sprouts Farmers Market earlier this year. In addition, Hiyo has also been welcomed onto the shelves at regional grocery chains Wegmans (108 locations) and Meijer Supermarkets (73 locations) in the past two months.

About Hiyo

Hiyo, established in 2021 in Venice, California, by co-founders Evan Quinn, George Youmans, and Cygne Cooper, is a pioneer in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, offering a range of organic functional seltzers catered to modern consumers’ evolving tastes and health consciousness. With a focus on all-natural ingredients and innovative, floaty flavor blends, Hiyo continues to redefine the drinking experience, one sip at a time.

Their tonics come in three other crave-worthy, fruit-forward flavors: Peach Mango, Watermelon Lime, and Blackberry Lemon, giving drinkers everywhere a healthier way to unwind.

USDA Organic Certified

0% ABV

Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free

30 Calories

Prices:

Single Can (all flavors, in-store only) – $3.99 (suggested retail)

4-Pack (all flavors, in-store only) – $14.99 (suggested retail)

12-Pack Variety Pack (four cans per flavor, online only) – $44.99 (*the Hiyo best-seller*)

12- Pack Single Flavor (all flavors, online only) – $44.99

For More Information:

https://bit.ly/3vuS0iM