HOIST and MedCo Announce Partnership to Expand Accessibility of Rehydration Products

CINCINNATI, Ohio— HOIST, one of the fastest growing hydration beverages in the U.S., is thrilled to announce its partnership with MedCo Sports Medicine (MedCo), the leading supplier of athletic training and sports medicine products. This collaboration will make HOIST IV-level hydration products readily available through MedCo’s extensive catalog at medco-athletics.com, providing athletic trainers and sports medicine professionals with a comprehensive range of HOIST hydration solutions.

“We are beyond excited to see HOIST products available on MedCo’s platform,” said HOIST Director of Business Development Rachel Trotta. “MedCo’s reputation for excellence and commitment to providing top-notch rehabilitation products aligns perfectly with our mission to provide rapid recovery to those who need it the most.

With this partnership, MedCo customers will now have access to HOIST’s innovative line of products, including the popular HOIST powder sticks, liquid pouches, powder pouches and ready-to-drink bottles. This expansive product offering will enhance the options available to those managing physical rehabilitation programs, and solidify HOIST’s position as a high-demand resource in the physical therapy and sports medicine industries.

Many athletic departments have seen positive results from implementing HOIST in their athletes’ routines. HOIST helps to cut down on cramping, gives athletes more energy through carbohydrates and electrolytes and enables athletes to perform at their highest levels.

MedCo is renowned for its commitment to offering the most advanced products and services to help prevent injuries and optimize recovery. This partnership reaffirms HOIST’s position as a go-to brand for hydration needs and allows HOIST to positively impact the lives of even more individuals.

