HOIST IV-Level Hydration Sponsors U.S. Army Best Ranger and International Sniper Competitions

CINCINNATI, Ohio— HOIST, one of the fastest growing hydration beverages in the U.S., is thrilled to sponsor two respected events in the U.S. Army community: the 40th annual Best Ranger Competition and the International Sniper Competition. These two events bring together elite soldiers from around the world to compete in challenges which demand outstanding levels of strength and endurance.

The International Sniper Competition, held April 5-11, 2024, is located at the Maneuver Center of Excellence in Fort Moore, Ga. Here, sniper teams from across the U.S. and NATO allies connected to demonstrate their unparalleled precision, observation and reconnaissance skills.

The Best Ranger Competition stands as a testament to the dedication and prowess of the U.S. Army Rangers. This grueling competition has evolved into a showcase of the finest two-man teams from the entire U.S. Armed Forces to test marksmanship, physical and cognitive ability and tactical skills across 32 events. As the chosen electrolyte source for the previous two years’ winning teams, HOIST is proud to continue to support the individuals who will push their mental and physical limits to the test in Fort Moore, Ga., April 12-14.

“HOIST is built to provide hydration that works harder and longer than other options on the market,” said HOIST Director of Marketing Taryn Lawson. “When the opportunity arose for us to be sponsors for these competitions which recognize our shared values of endurance and toughness, it was an easy yes. The HOIST team congratulates the U.S. Army sniper teams who competed this week, and we look forward to supporting the U.S. Army rangers this weekend.”

The HOIST formula is scientifically tested and proven to supply rapid hydration and recovery, without compromising taste, and is offered across a lineup of bottled beverages, powder sticks and liquid pouches. All of HOIST’s products provide three times the electrolytes and half the sugar of traditional sports drinks, without adding artificial sweeteners or dyes.

“I can’t tell you how many soldiers at the Sniper competition told us over and over that HOIST has saved them during the competition,” said HOIST Director of Military Sales and Food Service and CW5 Ret Russ Campbell. “It is very rewarding to be here with these soldiers and represent a product that they truly enjoy and appreciate. We’re thrilled to fuel the U.S. Army through this continued sponsorship alongside our day-to-day operations.”

As one of three electrolyte sources approved for use by the U.S. Department of Defense, HOIST is dedicated to ensuring that military personnel perform at their best, even under the most demanding conditions. The HOIST lineup of IV-level hydration is additionally offered at 90% of U.S. Army bases globally. This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen the HOIST commitment to excellence and resilience, as well as further support U.S. service men and women.

For More Information:

https://drinkhoist.com/