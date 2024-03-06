HOIST IV-Level Hydration to Propel Veterans’ Well-being to New Heights as Official Hydration Partner of WarriorWOD

CINCINNATI, Ohio— HOIST, one of the fastest growing hydration beverages in the U.S., is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with South Carolina based WarriorWOD– a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans recover from PTS and other invisible wounds through exercise, nutrition and mentorship.

WarriorWOD offers veterans a prescription for recovery by providing transformative resources including gym access, personalized nutrition coaching and ongoing mentorship to veterans. Through this method, WarriorWOD has seen incredible results. Veterans in its program have seen a 29% decrease in post-traumatic stress symptoms. Every WarriorWOD contribution plays a pivotal role in supporting veterans on their journey to recovery and success. Its mission and approach align seamlessly with HOIST’s commitment to promote healthy lifestyles and support members of the U.S. military– making this a fitting partnership.

“We are thrilled to announce that WarriorWOD has partnered with HOIST to bring top-tier hydration to our nation’s bravest,” said WarriorWOD President and Executive Director Phil Palmer. “As we continue to help veterans overcome their invisible wounds through exercise and nutrition, integrating HOIST into our programs adds an extra layer of support. This isn’t just about quenching thirst; it’s about providing the best in hydration to our veterans as they move through their recovery journey.”

In this strategic partnership, HOIST will provide vital support to WarriorWOD’s initiatives by offering hydration resources and contributing to the overall well-being of veterans participating in the program.

“We are honored to join forces with WarriorWOD in its mission to revolutionize veteran recovery and provide support for invisible wounds,” said HOIST Director of Business Development Rachel Trotta. “This partnership aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have served our country.”

As the official hydration of the U.S. Department of Defense, HOIST is proud to continue to show its support to U.S. servicemen and women and to create a positive impact on the lives of veterans–empowering them not only to recover, but also to thrive in their post-military journey.

From HOIST bottled beverages and powder sticks, to its liquid pouches, the HOIST formula is scientifically tested and proven to supply rapid hydration and recovery without compromising taste. The HOIST lineup features a range of IV-level hydration options, all of which provide three times the electrolytes, half the sugar and no artificial sweeteners or dyes.

To join in the mission to empower veterans and transform lives, visit the WarriorWOD website at warriorwod.org/about to donate or volunteer.

For More Information:

https://drinkhoist.com/