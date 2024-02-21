How Kevin Hart Fits 29 Hours Into One Day With C4 Energy’s New Brand Campaign

As a man of many talents, Hart’s hustle is far reaching and quite frankly, would make any normal person exhausted. In order to wear all the hats and do all the things without completely zeroing out on energy, Hart incorporates C4 Energy into his everyday routine. Coming off of his first-ever Cold As Balls live episode taping and heading into filming for his new movie, Hart needs the boost to fit 29 hours into a 24 hour day and fuel his energetic lifestyle – enter the upcoming “Energy That Hits” campaign.

This campaign will feature the brand’s performance energy drink, the cult favorite “yellow can,” fueling the ultimate multihyphenate’s moments of performance both inside and outside of the gym. As an actor, comedian, entrepreneur, producer, father and more, Hart is constantly looking to achieve more than most can do in just 24 hours and the “Energy That Hits” campaign spot showcases how C4 Energy is designed to pack a punch, beyond just a simple jolt of caffeine, helping to propel Hart through his demanding day.

With a dedicated hero video produced in collaboration with Hartbeat, Hart’s spot tells the story of the many roles he juggles on a daily basis, needing the energy that hits from C4 Performance Energy as an essential staple to go from comedian to businessman to fitness enthusiast without breaking a sweat.

This collaboration further showcases the connected ecosystem Hart has built across his companies and partners. Hartbeat worked closely with C4 Energy on the creative for the spot, leading production and distribution across premium CTV, Sports/Live Sports CTV, OLV, and display.

For More Information:

https://www.c4energy.com