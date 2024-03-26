HTeaO Launches Tea-Based Energy Shots

FORT WORTH, Texas— HTeaO, the leading iced tea franchise, announces the launch of HTeaO Energy Shots, available in four delicious fruit flavors. The new energy shots are available now at all HTeaO locations and customers can enjoy them straight or use them as a “tea topper” for an extra kick of energy.

Unlike typical energy shots loaded with synthetic ingredients and additives, HTeaO Energy Shots are crafted with care, using only natural ingredients. Each shot is tea-based, gluten-free, and kosher certified, ensuring a guilt-free energy boost for consumers.

With four unique, delicious flavors including Lemon, Georgia Peach, Watermelon, and Blueberry, HTeaO Energy Shots offer a delightful burst of flavor without any artificial additives. Each energy shot, sized at 2.5 fluid ounces, is available for $3.29 at all HTeaO locations.

“We’re thrilled to introduce HTeaO Energy Shots to our loyal fans and the communities we service,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “At the heart of our brand is our mission to provide high-quality beverages that taste great and enhance overall well-being for our customers. Our latest innovation, tea-based energy shots, we are elevating our commitment to the next level by offering a healthier option to the current energy shots available in the market.”

In addition to providing a caffeine boost, HTeaO Energy Shots contain L-theanine, a naturally occurring amino acid found in tea leaves. L-theanine is known for its ability to support mood, reduce stress, and enhance focus, making it the perfect addition to these energy shots.

“With HTeaO Energy Shots, our customers can feel good about what they’re putting into their bodies while enjoying a delicious and refreshing beverage,” adds Nielsen.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 26 meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

About HTeaO

HTeaO, the leading iced tea franchise in the United States, has ascended as a frontrunner within this niche, a growing category within the beverage industry. With a cost-effective, highly-attractive business model, the brand operates their own supply chain, resulting in significantly reduced costs of goods. Offering a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products, HTeaO caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 26 meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients. In January 2023, HTeaO announced a minority partnership with two Dallas-based private equity firms, Crux Capital and Trive Capital, signaling a strategic move for stable expansion. Hitting a significant milestone of 100 locations in early 2024, HTeaO is on the path of continued growth. HTeaO believes in fostering an atmosphere where all are welcoming, and takes pride in its commitment to giving back to its local communities.

For More Information:

https://hteao.com/