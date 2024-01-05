IMPROV Booze-Free Cocktails Announces National Expansion With Sprouts

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— IMPROV Booze-Free Cocktails, a rapidly emerging player in the adult non-alcoholic beverage industry, is starting 2024 with a significant expansion, building on its impressive fivefold growth in 2023. This innovative brand is redefining the ready-to-drink cocktail scene with offerings tailored for alcohol consumers in search of a more balanced lifestyle and non-drinkers alike.

Founded by James Murray and Alex Brooks, industry veterans with nearly three decades of experience in the beverage sector, IMPROV emerged from a personal quest. As Alex and his wife, Nikki, entered parenthood, the duo sought non-alcoholic (NA) options that were safe during pregnancy but found the market lacking. Existing NA beverages either contained obscure ingredients or failed to deliver in terms of flavor and brand appeal, often tasting more like juice or sparkling water and carrying an unrealistic brand image.

Thus, IMPROV was born – an approachable, canned non-alcoholic cocktail crafted for consumers who enjoy the ritual and taste of alcoholic beverages but abstain on occasion in favor of a more balanced lifestyle. What sets IMPROV apart is its focus on replicating the authentic experience of alcoholic drinks, using flavors and sensory cues that remind one of a traditional cocktail. It’s also versatile, serving as a mixer for those who wish to add their favorite spirit.

Celebrating its expansion in 2024, IMPROV is now available at leading natural retailers like Sprouts and Whole Foods, broadening its mission to provide balanced social and wellness solutions. “We exist to help people balance their social lives with their commitments to family and personal wellness, and we’re humbled by the opportunity to serve more people through this retail expansion,” states Co-Founder & CEO Alex Brooks.

Adding to the excitement, Bachelor In Paradise stars Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are partnering with IMPROV. As new parents, they align with the brand’s mission and are eager to promote accessible non-alcoholic options. “I first fell in love with IMPROV when I was pregnant… The flavor and product experience is what made me a customer, but aligning with their values is what made us decide to partner with them,” says Becca Kufrin. Thomas Jacobs adds, “For us, life is about balance. We love that IMPROV helps us balance our social nature with our lives as parents. Family has always come first for us, and we’re proud to be part of a company that honors that.”

IMPROV is more than just a beverage; it’s a lifestyle choice for those seeking balance in their social and family lives. With its expanding presence and growing community, IMPROV’s vision is to transform the drinking culture and to make healthier options more accessible, without vilifying your favorite alcoholic beverages.

About IMPROV

Improv, was established in San Diego, California, by Co-Founders, James Murray & Alex Brooks. With a combined 28 years of experience at esteemed beverage brands like Ballast Point, Constellation Brands, Latitude 33, and Craft Sourcing Collective, the duo joined forces in 2021 to create what IMPROV Booze-Free Cocktails is today.

Their core lineup of booze-free canned cocktails come in three, full-flavored, premium cocktail flavors: Grapefruit Paloma, Lime Margarita, and Tropical Mai Tai giving all drinkers a reason to celebrate!

0% ABV

Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free

Organic Sweeteners

5g Sugar

40 Calories

Prices:

Single Can (all core flavors, in-store only) – $3.49 (suggested retail)

4-Pack (all core flavors, in-store only) – $11.99 (suggested retail)

32-Pack Variety Pack (eight cans each of core flavors, 4 cans of special release flavors, online only) – $119.99

8 – Pack Single Flavor (all flavors, online only) – $27.99

12 – Pack Variety Pack (four cans each of core flavors, Amazon only) – $39.95

For More Information:

https://improvcocktails.com/pages/store-finder