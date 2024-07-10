Insider Benefit: BevNET & Nosh Quarterly Data Reports in Partnership with FABID

As part of BevNET and Nosh’s exclusive data series for Insiders, we’re partnering with FABID, a data-differentiated financial services firm providing accounting, CFO, and investment banking services to companies operating in the CPG industry.

Through quarterly reports, FABID will provide data on food and beverage venture trends, including key deals, deal volume changes, and investor spotlights.

Our first report in partnership with FABID will highlight Q2’s food and beverage venture activity, as well as investor content that is exclusive to BevNET and Nosh.

All reports will be accessible exclusively to BevNET & Nosh Insiders. To access these and other valuable data reports on BevNET and Nosh, you can subscribe now through July 31 to save 20%!

Stay tuned for future data partnership announcements!

If you are a food and beverage industry data provider interested in partnering with BevNET and Nosh, please contact Carolyn Craven at ccraven@bevnet.com to inquire.

About BevNET:

BevNET is a leading B2B media company providing comprehensive coverage of the beverage industry. Through its digital platform and events, BevNET connects beverage brands, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and investors, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.

About Nosh:

Nosh is a respected resource that publishes food industry news, insights, and education for the growing CPG community. Through daily reporting and analysis, Nosh keeps businesses within the food industry informed and connected.

About FABID:

FABID is a data-differentiated financial services firm providing accounting, CFO, and investment banking services to companies operating in the CPG industry. FABID combines financial expertise with proprietary investor, brand, product, and valuation data.