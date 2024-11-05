Insider Benefit: BevNET Quarterly Data Reports in Partnership with Agrowgate

As part of our exclusive data series for BevNET & Nosh Insiders, we’re partnering with Agrowgate, a leading expert of input material knowledge for beverage production across North America.

Our first report in partnership with Agrowgate will cover activity and trends in commodities categories such as cans, cartons and corrugated, glass, malt, transportation, sweeteners, and hops. Additional reports will follow on a quarterly basis.

All reports will be accessible exclusively to Insiders. To access these and other valuable data reports, join our Insider community.

Stay tuned for future data partnership announcements!

If you are a food, beverage, beer or beverage-alcohol industry data provider interested in partnering with us, please contact Carolyn Craven at ccraven@bevnet.com to inquire.

About BevNET

BevNET is a leading B2B media company providing comprehensive coverage of the beverage industry. Through its digital platform and events, BevNET connects beverage brands, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and investors, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.

About Agrowgate

Agrowgate is the leading expert of input material knowledge for beverage production across North America. They work closely across the whole ecosystem with manufacturers and suppliers to generate insights, opportunities, and results they can’t achieve alone. Their knowledge of the business, network, data, process, and scale drive a significant competitive advantage. Critical to achieving and maintaining continuously superior results is a deep and unbiased understanding of core categories and the embedded commodities.