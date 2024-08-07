Insider Benefit: BevNET Quarterly Data Reports in Partnership with CGA

As part of our exclusive data series for BevNET & Nosh Insiders, we’re partnering with CGA by NIQ, a trusted On Premise measurement, insight & research consultancy to food & drink businesses across the globe, empowering growth & shaping On Premise strategies for success.

Through quarterly reports, CGA will provide data on on-premise market trends, consumer behavior in the hospitality sector, global and regional market differences, and alcoholic beverage insights.

Our first report in partnership with CGA will be a roundup of summer trends in beer, wine, spirits.

All reports will be accessible exclusively to Insiders. To access these and other valuable data reports, join our Insider community.

Stay tuned for future data partnership announcements!

If you are a food, beverage, beer or beverage-alcohol industry data provider interested in partnering with us, please contact Carolyn Craven at ccraven@bevnet.com to inquire.

About BevNET

BevNET is a leading B2B media company providing comprehensive coverage of the beverage industry. Through its digital platform and events, BevNET connects beverage brands, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and investors, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.

About Nosh

Nosh is a respected resource that publishes food industry news, insights, and education for the growing CPG community. Through daily reporting and analysis, Nosh keeps businesses within the food industry informed and connected.

About CGA

CGA by NIQ is the trusted On Premise measurement, insight & research consultancy to food & drink businesses across the globe, empowering growth & shaping On Premise strategies for success.

Through our endless drive to obtain more & more data, our dedication to turning unstructured data into something meaningful, & our passion for delivering unique insights & outstanding client servicing, CGA is dedicated to creating an On Premise & hospitality sector that delivers memory-making experiences for consumers & high value returns for clients, all over the world.