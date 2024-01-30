Introducing HOP WTR’s ‘DNT TXT’ Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— This Valentine’s Day, HOP WTR, the leading hoppy water brand, is helping fans avoid the urge to text their ex with the launch of their DNT TXT lockbox.

The lockbox was created to keep fans’ phones under lock and key during Valentine’s Day so they wake up regret free on February 15th. Each lockbox comes with a 12-pack of HOP WTR’s best-selling Ruby Red Grapefruit so they can drink their Valentine’s Day away with peace, love, and some non-alc, sugar free sweetness.

“Indulging in a few too many drinks on Valentine’s Day can lead to impulsive texts followed by walks of shame,” said Jordan Bass, Co-Founder and CEO of HOP WTR. “This year, HOP WTR is helping consumers stay disciplined on Valentine’s Day with a little help from the old lock and key. The DNT TXT lockbox is the wingman you’ve always needed and when combined with a 12-pack of our Ruby Red Grapefruit, you’ll forget about your ex and make HOP WTR Ruby Red Grapefruit your main squeeze. You’ll thank us in the morning.”

To score a DNT TXT lockbox, fans can fill out the form for a chance to get their hands on the ultimate Valentine’s Day essential. Once the DNT TXT lockbox arrives, simply insert your phone, lock it up, and on the morning of February 15th, HOP WTR will send the combination to unlock your phone, ensuring you won’t wake up with regret…or your ex.

About HOP WTR

Founded in California in 2020, HOP WTR is more than a healthy alternative to soda, beer, or cocktails; it’s a consciously crafted sparkling hop water that blends bold hops with adaptogens and nootropics, offering Positive Refreshment in a can. Created without alcohol, calories, carbs, sugar, or gluten, each of HOP WTR’s eight delicious flavors is the liquid equivalent of a laugh with close friends, bringing physical and emotional replenishment with every sip. HOP WTR is the choice you can feel great about physically, mentally, and emotionally. Cheers to a life well sipped!

For More Information:

https://hopwtr.com/pages/dnt-txt