Introducing Murray Hill Club Special Release Batch #4

Murray Hill Club, renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship and innovation in the world of whiskey, debuted its highly anticipated and limited-edition expression, Batch #4. This batch is a blend of 8-year-old and 17-year-old bourbons, highlighting the expertise and dedication of Master Blender, Nancy Fraley, who crafted this expression, showcasing the range of possibilities achievable through exceptional liquid, precision blending and unique, meticulously selected finishing casks. Finished for four months in hand-selected, fresh Calvados casks imported from the lower Normandy region of France, the mashbill of this expression is 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley.

Murray Hill Club is a premium expression from the creators of Jos. A. Magnus & Co.The whiskey artfully marries the aroma of apple strudel and Persian black tea. The 4th Batch shares familiar notes from #1 and #2, both released in 2018.

WHEN: Spring 2024

PRICE: $199.00

COLOR: Burnt sienna to deep mahogany

AROMA: A complex abundance of aromas such as apple strudel, gingerbread cake drizzled with white icing, potpourri, old fashioned New England apple molasses, Persian black tea with sugar cubes, and roasted chestnuts.

FINISH: Extraordinarily long and rich, creating a blend of plum pudding, apple crisp, and citron peels.

ABV/PROOF: 55% / 111 proof

For More Information:

https://josephmagnus.com/