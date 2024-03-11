Introducing REMEDY POWER SHAKES

BERGENFIELD, N.J.— Remedy Organics, the leading producer of award-winning, plant-based, and protein-packed functional beverages, introduces its latest innovation, REMEDY POWER SHAKES. This groundbreaking launch features three new SKUs—Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla Dream, and Cold Brew Latte—each boasting an impressive 20g of plant-based protein, just 4g of sugar, and 6g of fiber. Crafted with USDA certified organic ingredients and formulated by holistic nutritionist and Remedy Organics’ founder Cindy Kasindorf, these beverages are designed to offer multifunctional benefits, targeting energy support, gut health, and muscle recovery.

REMEDY POWER SHAKES represents another milestone for Remedy Organics, combining delicious flavors with purposeful ingredients to cater to the growing demand for functional nutrition. Cindy Kasindorf, the innovator behind the formulations, emphasizes the brand’s commitment to offering products that not only taste great but also deliver multifunctional health benefits.

“We are thrilled to unveil REMEDY POWER SHAKES, the latest innovation from Remedy Organics,” said Cindy Kasindorf, Founder of Remedy Organics. “With this new line, we are pushing the boundaries of functional nutrition, delivering a powerful combination of high protein, low sugar, and low carb, to support energy, gut health, and muscle recovery to power up your day.”

REMEDY POWER SHAKES are formulated with nutrient-dense ingredients, including certified organic superfoods, to provide consumers with a natural and sustainable source of nutrition. Each new SKU is designed to nourish the body from within, promoting overall wellness and vitality.

In addition to the launch of REMEDY POWER SHAKES, Remedy Organics is proud to announce its nomination as a NEXTY Finalist at Natural Products Expo West for its previous innovation, Super Ube Glow. This recognition underscores the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the wellness industry.

“We’re truly honored to be nominated as a NEXTY Finalist for our launch of Super Ube Glow,” expressed Henry Kasindorf, CEO of Remedy Organics. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and crafting beverages that not only taste great but also genuinely benefit our consumers. It’s a humbling affirmation of our dedication to pushing boundaries in the wellness beverage industry.”

REMEDY POWER SHAKES will be available soon for purchase at remedyorganics.com and at select nationwide retailers.

About Remedy Organics

Remedy Organics is the leading producer of craveable functional wellness shakes and immunity shots that are plant-based, protein-packed, and superfood-charged. Founded by holistic nutritionist Cindy Kasindorf and inspired by the principles of food as medicine, Remedy Organics is crafted with the finest certified organic superfoods, ayurvedics, botanical herbs, and prebiotics to offer unique functional benefits and help unleash the body’s natural healing power. The brand’s innovative portfolio is certified organic, dairy free, gluten free, soy free, and kosher.

For More Information:

https://remedyorganics.com/