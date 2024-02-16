Jaquez Siblings Slam Dunk with Electrolit: Miami Heat & UCLA Players Score Big with New Official Hydration Sponsorship

HOUSTON, Texas— Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – welcomes the Jaquez siblings, including Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. and sister, UCLA Women’s Basketball player Gabriela Jaquez, to the growing roster of Electrolit ambassadors.

“The Jaquez siblings are electrifying the sports world with their raw athleticism,” said Jake Sloan, Electorlit USA’s Sr. Marketing Director. “Jaime, a dominant force since his NBA debut, and Gabriela, a rising star setting new standards in basketball, are on unstoppable trajectories. We’re proud to fuel their journeys as they redefine sports performance and build individual legacies that inspire both their teams, the game and everyone at Electrolit.”

22-year-old Jaquez Jr. is just the sixth player with Mexican citizenship to play in the NBA in its history. As part of Electrolit’s sponsorship, the brand will support the Jaquez Family Scholarship launched by the UCLA Latino Alumni Association and UCLA Alumni Association, which helps Hispanic students access funding to attend UCLA.

This partnership promises an array of engaging activations set to unfold across Miami and Los Angeles in 2024. Additionally, Electrolit will be supporting the Jaquez siblings in their endeavors to refurbish basketball courts in underserved communities in the Los Angeles area.

“Basketball isn’t just a sport for me or my sister, it’s our family legacy. My parents and grandparents, true enthusiasts, have embraced the game throughout their lives. In the same way, Electrolit has endured the test of time, passed through the generations,” said Jaime. “In the fast-paced world of basketball, where every sprint, jump, and shot demands nothing but your A game, staying properly hydrated is an absolute must. With Electrolit’s sponsorship, my sister and I are set to pursue our basketball dreams on the court, while their backing of the Jaquez Family Scholarship supports our mission to provide educational opportunities for other young people off the court.”

Electrolit is bolstering its roster of athletic ambassadors as it continues to be the hydration beverage of choice for sporting professionals, places and events, formulated with pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients.



For those who want to hydrate like athletes, Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, Jewel-Osco, Circle K, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

For More Information:

https://electrolit.com/