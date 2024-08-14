Join Us at the BevNET x Naturally San Diego Industry Meetup on September 25

The BevNET team is hosting a SoCal food, beverage and beer industry meetup on Wednesday, September 25th from 5PM to 7PM PT. Join Naturally San Diego and our BevNET San Diego team, as well as the Producer & Editor of Taste Radio, Ray Latif, and Taste Radio co-hosts John Craven, Mike Schneider and Jacqui Brugliera.

The meetup will feature two hours of industry networking, adult and non-alcoholic beverages, URBN pizza and appetizers. We also encourage you to BYOS a.k.a. “bring your own samples” for others to try!

The Taste Radio team will be recording interviews with attendees on site and featuring the conversations on future episodes of the podcast, Instagram and TikTok. Interested? Let us know!

Industry professionals within the food, beverage, beer and beyond industries are invited to attend the free meetup.

Here are the details:

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Time: 5:00 – 7:00 PM PT

Location: 2645 Financial Ct., Suite D, San Diego, CA 92117

Register for Free >>

About BevNET

BevNET is a leading, independent media company for the beverage industry with 14.7M pageviews. Brands, suppliers, service providers, retailers, and investors alike turn to us for the daily coverage we provide and the in-person connections we can forge. We live and breathe our categories and thrive by helping our partners succeed.

About Nosh

Always thoughtful, informed, and comprehensive – Nosh is the go-to source of coverage and context for the burgeoning packaged food businesses. NOSH reaches brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers with a mix of media. Think of it as the food-focused extension of BevNET.com.

About Naturally San Diego

As a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization and business network, Naturally San Diego fosters sustainability and responsible business practices, stimulates conscious growth, supports entrepreneurship, and develops leadership in the San Diego natural products community.