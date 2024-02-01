Karma Water and rePurpose Global Unite in Multi-Year Partnership to Combat Ocean-Bound Plastic

Karma Water and rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, have established a multi-year partnership to remove over 2.5 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2028. This collaboration capitalizes on Karma Water’s ongoing sustainability efforts and rePurpose Global’s expertise in plastic action. Karma Water, a leading functional beverage brand, embodies the ethos that positive actions yield positive outcomes – a belief reflected in its pledge to reducing ocean-bound plastic.

Karma Water’s commitment to a cleaner planet aligns seamlessly with rePurpose Global’s mission to reduce waste, revive lives, and restore nature’s balance. The partnership actively addresses low-value plastic waste, contributing to the reduction of pollution in waterways and oceans.

“Partnering with rePurpose Global is a pivotal step in Karma Water’s journey to help solve plastic waste. Our pledge aligns with our mission to create a cleaner planet and working with rePurpose Global ensures we can have a verifiable impact,” said CJ Rapp, Co-Founder and CEO of Karma Water.

Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO & Co-Founder of rePurpose Global, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “Addressing sustainability demands a sincere commitment, thoughtful strategies, and precise execution. We are delighted to partner with Karma Water, an innovative brand that resonates with our principles, in addressing ocean-bound plastic on land before it turns into waste.”

The partnership is global in scope starting with two locations in the first year: Project Hara Kal in Kerala, India, and Project Segara Kerthi in Bali, Indonesia. Concentrating on the development of new waste infrastructure, the collaboration includes recycling facility upgrades in India and expanding collection networks in Bali. These efforts aim to improve health and safety standards for local waste workers. To date, rePurpose’s impact projects have recovered over 50 million pounds of nature-bound plastic.

In addition to this partnership, Karma Water introduced a reusable bottle designed for their patented PushCap technology in 2023 as part of their direct-to-consumer sustainable Hydration Kits. In the first 8 months, Karma customers choosing the Hydration Kits collectively saved over 67,000 single-use bottles.

About Karma Water

Karma Culture LLC, based in Pittsford, N.Y., is a manufacturer of Karma Water, a naturally enhanced, flavored water that uses patented Karma Push Cap Technology to store key active ingredients at optimal potency until seconds before consumption. Founded in 2011, the company’s Karma Water provides unprecedented levels of vitamins, probiotics and antioxidants and is #1 for immune support. The brand includes two distinct product lines- Karma Energy Water and Karma Probiotic Water, each meticulously formulated to deliver distinct wellness benefits. Karma Water is distributed nationally in Walmart, Target, Wegmans & Amazon.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers, innovators, and policymakers to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Through its pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, rePurpose has helped more than 300 companies measure, reduce, and take action on their plastic footprints, while driving systems change on a global scale.

rePurpose Impact Projects have recovered over 23 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment to date, protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. In doing so, the organization has improved the delivery of waste management services to millions of people across the world, while positively impacting the lives of thousands of marginalized waste workers to date.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkkarma.com/sustainability