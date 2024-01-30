KEY Sparkling Water Announces Distribution Partnership With Coborn’s

ST. CLOUD, Minn.— KEY Sparkling Water, the rapidly growing beverage company renowned for its real fruit ingredients, perfect carbonation levels, and bold aesthetic, is thrilled to announce its first distribution partnership with Coborn’s. This collaboration marks a major milestone for KEY, making its popular range of sparkling waters more accessible to customers across the Upper Midwest.

“We are excited to bring KEY Sparkling Water to more people and more places,” said Mike Pilkington, Co-Founder of KEY Beverage Company. “Partnering with Coborn’s, a respected leader in the grocery industry, aligns perfectly with our mission to offer a straightforward, shenanigan-free hydration option to everyone. This is a big step forward in our journey.”

Available immediately, customers will find KEY Sparkling Water’s assortment of flavors, including fan favorites like Key Lime, Blood Orange Cherry, and Pineapple Passionfruit, on the shelves of Coborn’s stores. Each can of KEY Sparkling Water is crafted with the right amount of bubbles and made with real fruit, ensuring a no-bloat formula that resonates with health-conscious, sober, and sober-curious consumers.

“Our goal at Coborn’s is to continually provide our customers with products that meet their evolving needs and preferences,” said Will Larson, Category Growth Manager at Coborn’s. “KEY Sparkling Water, with its commitment to quality and the consumer, is a perfect addition to our beverage selection.”

This expansion into Coborn’s stores is a testament to KEY Sparkling Water’s growing popularity and its commitment to making a mark in the competitive sparkling water market. It follows KEY’s successful introduction on Amazon and online at keysparklingwater.com.

About KEY Sparkling Water

KEY Sparkling Water is a Saratoga Springs, NY-based beverage company known for its premium sparkling waters made with real fruit and the perfect amount of carbonation. Founded by Mike and Evan Pilkington, KEY is dedicated to providing a no-nonsense, delicious alternative to traditional beverages, especially alcohol.

About Coborn’s

Coborn’s, Inc. is an employee-owned grocery retailer with more than 50 stores across the Upper Midwest. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, Coborn’s has been a beloved grocery destination for over 100 years.

For More Information:

https://keysparklingwater.com/