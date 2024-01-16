King Kongin Expands Distribution With Its latest Release – Queen Kongin

King Kongin officially started in April 2023 and made a lot of noise in social circles after Snoop Dog and Master P became its ambassadors. Last week, they proudly welcomed the NDO Champ, an IFBBPRO bodybuilder and motivational speaker, to the list of their celebrity ambassadors.

In yet another achievement for King Kongin, a strategic partnership has been forged with SQRL Fuel gas stations, marking a significant expansion in the brand’s distribution. The collaboration will see King Kongin products proudly displayed in more than 300 SQRL Fuel locations nationwide, bringing the transformative power of King Kongin to even more enthusiasts.

The CEO, Dr Myra Dulac, is a highly skilled professional and an innovator in health, anti-aging, and fitness. She is also co-founder of King Kongin LLC and is dedicated to ensuring their ingredients and outcomes are of the highest quality. She says that King Kongin is designed for warriors, athletes, and conquerors—a revitalizing energy beverage that not only boasts a pleasing taste but also eliminates any aftertaste and jittery sensations.

”A new drink was also much needed for the queens. So, we decided to launch its other half, Queen Kongin. Expect it soon.”

King Kongin is available on Amazon in different flavors.

For More Information:

https://kingkongin.com/