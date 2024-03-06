Koe, Bestselling Brand of Shelf Stable Kombucha, Showcases Full Product Lineup at Natural Products Expo West 2024

LOS ANGELES. Calif.— Koe Kombucha, the crowd-pleasing kombucha that’s packed with probiotics and vitamin C to support gut health and immunity, will showcase its full product line at Natural Products Expo West 2024 in Hall E, Booth 5365.

Koe is kombucha, only better! Known for its juicy, crowd-pleasing flavors, Koe’s unique recipe contains billions of live pharmaceutical grade probiotics and 250% or more of the recommended daily value of vitamin C for a super powerful combothat supports both gut health and immunity. In addition to these stellar benefits, Koe’s crave-able taste is bringing new users to the category. Instead of thefunky, sour, vinegar-y taste you get from most other kombuchas, Koe tastes like fruit, as it’s made with organic fruit juice and sparkling water. Available in six juicy flavors, Koe is low in sugar and calories, USDA Organic, and made without artificial ingredients, so it can be enjoyed without the guilt of a soda, sugary juice or diet drink.

“Koe is a one-of-a-kind functional beverage and we’re looking forward to sharing it with Expo West attendees,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer for Koe Kombucha. “Perfect for long show days and wherever life takes you after, Koe is a healthy pick-me-up that tastes great too! Our goal is to show consumers that they can make natural, good-for-you choices that feel more like a treat. So stop by our booth and experience why Koe is kombucha, only better!”

Koe’s positioning, benefits and flavors have brought the brand significant growth. Koe is now the largest shelf stable kombucha brand and has earned 38% YOY growth, which is attributed to increases in distribution, presence in new channels, and incremental velocity gains (the highest of any shelf stable kombucha)! Koe is defying industry trends as it continues to rise in sales, owning the top six positions for shelf-stable kombucha SKUs in the convenience channel.

Expo West attendees are invited to stop by booth #5365 for more information and samples.

About Koe

Koe is kombucha, only better! Without any of the funky, sour, vinegar-y taste and strange floaties you find in other kombuchas, LA-based Koe boasts real fruit flavor, gut-health benefits and immunity support. It’s kombucha (fermented and all!), without the weird.

Available in six juicy flavors, Koe is made with organic fruit juice, live probiotics, and refreshing sparkling water to create a crave-able drink with real health benefits. At just 25 calories and 5-6g of sugar per can, Koe delivers billions of premium probiotics, 15mg of caffeine, over 250% of the recommended daily value of Vitamin C, all without artificial sweeteners, flavors, or stabilizers.

https://drinkkoe.com/