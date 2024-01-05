Kyowa Hakko Bio Celebrates Opening of Expanded Cognizin Manufacturing Facility

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Hakko Bio) and Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc. (Kyowa), a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Kirin Holdings), announced the celebration of the grand opening of its expanded citicoline manufacturing facilities at the Kyowa Hakko Bio Yamaguchi Production Center, situated in Hofu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. The momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey. Kyowa Hakko Bio President and CEO, Ms. Yuki Kanzaki, underscored the pivotal role of Cognizin in the company’s future success.

Cognizin, a premium citicoline brand, has a rich history of global use in enhancing cognitive function in health foods. With the global population aging and the rapid growth of the e-sports market, which is expected to expand at an annual rate of 7% between 2018 and 2023, the demand for citicoline has surged, especially in the United States, where it is sought after for use in supplements and functional food and beverages.

Kyowa Hakko Bio’s expansion of citicoline manufacturing capacity not only meets this growing demand but also establishes a resilient global supply network catering to pharmaceutical and health food manufacturers. Moreover, the Kirin Group is excited about integrating citicoline into its upcoming product development initiatives, further solidifying its commitment to health and wellbeing.

In her address during the opening celebration, Kanzaki highlighted the importance of Cognizin and this momentous day for the company’s future growth. She emphasized that through the stable supply of citicoline, Kyowa Hakko Bio continues to contribute to improving cognitive health, focus, and attention, addressing essential aspects of overall wellbeing.

Event Highlights:

Date: November 28, 2023

Location: Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. Yamaguchi Production Center, Hofu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan

Kyowa Hakko Bio remains dedicated to leveraging its cutting-edge fermentation technology, honed over many years, to become a “global specialty fermentation manufacturer” with multiple cost-competitive product pipelines, further enhancing its leadership in the industry.

For more information about Kyowa Hakko USA and Cognizin, please visit kyowa-usa.com or cognizin.com.