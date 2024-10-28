Last Call! Final Week to Nominate BevNET Best of 2024 Awards; Top Brands, Products, and Innovators

Don’t miss your chance to submit nominations for the BevNET Best of 2024 Awards. The deadline is this Friday, November 1st.

The BevNET Best of 2024 Awards celebrates excellence across a wide array of categories. Previous winners include industry disruptors such as Sanzo, Olipop, Chamberlain Coffee, Prime, Liquid Death, Super Coffee, and Oatly — brands that continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in beverages.

Categories for the 2024 Awards include:

Brand of the Year

Person of the Year

Rising Stars

Best New Products

Best Packaging Design

Best Marketing Campaign

BevNET Spirits Awards (for RTD cocktails and non-alcoholic spirits)

Get your nominations in before November 1st! Each submission guarantees consideration, and all nominees will be featured on BevNET.com.

Submit your nominations for BevNET’s Best of 2024 Awards >>

Don’t forget to also submit nominations for BevNET 2024 Spirits Awards. The deadline is Friday, November 22.