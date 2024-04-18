Life Cider Welcomes Dak Prescott and Other Top Professional Football Players, Dietitians, and Trainers to Its Ambassador Family of Investors

Life Cider (“the Company”), a revolutionary functional beverage company, announced that a number of top professional athletes, team dietitians, and trainers have joined the Life Cider ambassador family of investors.

Introducing the Life Cider Ambassador Family:

TJ Bass – Offensive Lineman, Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Biadasz – Offensive Lineman, Washington Commanders

Aviante Collins – Offensive Lineman, Chicago Bears

Ryan Van Demark – Offensive Lineman, Buffalo Bills

Brock Hoffman – Offensive Lineman, Dallas Cowboys

Charles Johnson – Defensive End, Carolina Panthers (Retired)

Dak Prescott – Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

Trey Smith – Offensive Lineman, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Smith – Offensive Lineman, Dallas Cowboys

Terence Steele – Offensive Lineman, Dallas Cowboys

Matt Waletzko – Offensive Lineman, Dallas Cowboys

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked with some of the world’s best athletes, and they are really particular about what they put in their body while maintaining a highly regimented diet to maintain their health and performance demands,” said Atlanta Falcons’ Sports Registered Dietitian, Steven Benjamin. “I’ve introduced my players to Life Cider, with apple cider vinegar being the main ingredient. ACV by itself can be a bit bitter, and a challenge for most to take consistently enough to receive the benefits desired. Life Cider has introduced a low-calorie, great tasting product to assist with their gut health and overall wellness that they can implement daily.”

Since its launch in June of 2023, Life Cider has experienced a spike in demand from professional athletes and teams who turn to the apple cider vinegar-based beverage to support their dietary needs. The naturally-flavored beverage supports mental clarity and sustained natural energy while also allowing consumers to reap numerous wellness benefits, including metabolic and digestive regulation.

“Life Cider offers substantial health benefits that resonate with professional athletes whose job it is to keep their bodies in peak condition year-round,” said Founder and President of Life Cider, Jon Pierre Francia. “Our superior products help these top performers regulate the effects of their heightened daily caloric intake all while being delicious. We’re excited to welcome an impressive group of athletes to the Life Cider family and are proud that our product can help them feel and perform their best on and off the field.”

Available in five flavors, Life Cider is currently sold in a rapidly growing number of retailers across the country.

About Life Cider

Life Cider is a revolutionary functional beverage created by Jon Pierre Francia. Made with additional vitamins and minerals, it offers a refreshing and palatable alternative to drinking traditional apple cider vinegar. Life Cider provides numerous health benefits, including increased energy, mental clarity, gut health benefits, enhanced insulin sensitivity, heightened satiety, and anti-inflammatory properties. Manufactured in Springville, Utah, Life Cider aims to promote overall well-being and improve the lives of individuals seeking a healthier lifestyle.

