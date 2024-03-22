Lifeway Foods Announces Record-Breaking Fourth Quarter and Monumental Full Year 2023 Results

MORTON GROVE, Ill.— Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“I am pleased to report another outstanding year for Lifeway Foods, highlighted by our record-breaking annual net sales, and driven by volume growth in our flagship Lifeway drinkable kefir,” commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. “Our exceptional results in 2023 culminated with our highest ever quarterly net sales of $42.1 million in the fourth quarter, our 17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Our volume growth throughout the year is a testament to the steadfast loyalty of our expanding customer base. It is also a product of the effectiveness of our strategic sales and marketing investments at driving velocities in our core products and capturing additional consumers seeking premium, healthy offerings. Our profitability improvements for the year were significant across all of our key metrics, including gross profit margin and net income, guided by our strong operational execution and aided by favorable milk pricing. We are well positioned to build on this momentum in 2024, and plan to continue reinvesting in our core products to drive brand exposure and further growth. I would like to thank the entire Lifeway team, including our customers and retail partners, for helping us deliver these excellent results for 2023.”

Full Year 2023 Results

Net sales were $160.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $18.6 million or 13.1% versus prior year. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir, and to a lesser extent the impact of price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 26.5% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 18.9% during the same period in 2022. The 760-basis point increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the higher volumes of Lifeway branded products and the favorable impact of milk pricing, and to a lesser extent the price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased transportation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 15.6% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 16.9% in the prior year.

The Company reported net income of $11.4 million or $0.77 per basic and $0.75 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $0.9 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ and will also be available for replay.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France.

For More Information:

https://lifewaykefir.com/