Liquid I.V. Launches New Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free Flavor: Raspberry Melon

L.A.-based wellness brand Liquid I.V. announced the release of its first flavor innovation of the Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free product portfolio since its launch, Raspberry Melon. The new flavor comes as Liquid I.V. continues to meet consumer demand for more zero-sugar, smart hydration solutions as the #1 Powdered Hydration Brand in America.

With 8 vitamins and nutrients, 100% daily value of 4 essential B vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), 3x the electrolytes of the leading sports drink, and zero sugar or artificial sweeteners, the Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free in Raspberry Melon combines fast-acting, effective hydration with true-to-fruit tart raspberry and luscious cantaloupe in a convenient, single-serving stick.

The launch of Raspberry Melon adds to Liquid I.V.’s existing Sugar-Free flavor portfolio which includes Lemon Lime, White Peach, and Green Grape. The Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free Raspberry Melon will be available nationwide on March 6th at Amazon and Liquid-IV.com.

https://www.liquid-iv.com/