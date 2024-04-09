Local Weather Expands Product Innovation With Debut of Wildberry Flavor

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Local Weather, the 100% recyclable sports drink known for its innovative approach to hydration for athletes, creatives and makers of all kinds, is introducing a refreshing, new Wildberry flavor to its lineup. This latest addition is an explosive medley of mouthwatering berries and brings a natural vibrant “blue” flavor to its existing product offerings; Fruit Punch, Mango Passionfruit, and Orange Clementine.

What sets Local Weather apart isn’t just its eye-catching colors or natural flavors; it’s the science and ethos behind the bottle. Created with elite sports nutritionists and food scientists, its formulation blends electrolytes from coconut water and pink Himalayan salt with nootropics and adaptogens like L-theanine, L-tyrosine and ashwagandha—and contains just 6g of natural sugar. Local Weather isn’t just quenching thirst—it’s fueling the mind and body.

Local Weather also prioritizes the wellbeing of the planet and people, as the first sports drink offered in an endlessly recyclable aluminum bottle, the clear choice over single-use plastic bottles that contribute to oceanic and landfill pollution.

Local Weather’s growth also extends beyond product innovation. The brand is earning growing influence in the category with its recent win in Albertsons Cos. Innovation Launchpad competition. Amidst nearly 700 applicants, Local Weather’s win emerges them as a clear rising star in the beverage space. As Local Weather continues to expand its reach, with availability in nationwide Whole Foods Market and Erewhon stores, and partnerships with other top-tier retailers, it is redefining hydration, championing sustainability and catering to the active lifestyle of today’s consumers, whether they’re hitting the gym, a trail or the daily grind.

About Local Weather

Local Weather is pioneering hydration with a first-of-its-kind bottled beverage that is redefining the sports drink category. With a mission to provide a healthier, more sustainable option for today’s active individuals, Local Weather prioritizes sustainability with the first infinitely recyclable aluminum bottled sports drink and is committed to removing themselves from the plastic pollution chain. Local Weather can be found at all Erewhon and Whole Foods Market stores, as well as select partners like Bristol Farms, Misfits Market, Imperfect Foods, Gopuff and more.

For More Information:

https://www.drinklocalweather.com/